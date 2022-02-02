AtmaNirbharta to zero fossil-fuel: The budget in 26 letters

For several budgets now, customs duties have been rationalized. More than 350 exemption entries will now be gradually phased out—these include exemption on certain agricultural produce, chemicals, fabrics, medical devices and drugs and medicines for which sufficient domestic capacity exists, the budget stated. Surcharges are also being rationalized. Consortiums bid for large projects and the members of these consortiums are mostly companies. Tax authorities can treat the consortiums as an ‘Association of Persons’ (AOPs). The income of these AOPs suffer a graded surcharge upto 37%, which is more than the surcharge on individual companies. The finance minister has therefore proposed to cap the surcharge on AOPs at 15%.