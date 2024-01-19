Aviation industry upset over jet fuel prices, seeks tax sops
Summary
- For Indian airlines, expenditure on jet fuel amounts to nearly 40% of their total expenses as compared to a global average of 20-25%.
NEW DELHI : With the Union Budget 2024-25 on the anvil, the Indian aviation industry hopes for a range of measures to reduce cost burden with respect to aviation turbine fuel (ATF), lower duty structure on import of private aircraft, categorization of airports under priority sector lending and more initiatives to improve regional connectivity in India.