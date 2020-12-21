Budget 2021: FM holds pre-budget consultations with experts in infra, energy

Budget 2021: FM holds pre-budget consultations with experts in infra, energy1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 02:44 PM IST
Apart from Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary Dr AB Pandey, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian and other senior officials were present in the meeting.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held the 11th pre-budget consultations with experts in the field of infrastructure, energy and climate change, in view of the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22.
"Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman holding her 11th Pre-Budget consultations with leading experts in infrastructure, energy and climate change in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, in New Delhi today," Ministry of Finance tweeted.
"Along with Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Shri Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary Dr A.B. Pandey; Secretary, DEA, Shri Tarun Bajaj and CEA Shri @SubramanianKri besides other senior officials are also present in the meeting," Ministry of Finance said in a subsequent tweet.
