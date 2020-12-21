Budget 2021: FM holds pre-budget consultations with experts in infra, energy

OPEN APP
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman chairing the Pre-Budget consultations with the leading experts in infrastructure, energy and climate change, through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Apart from Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary Dr AB Pandey, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Apart from Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary Dr AB Pandey, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman holding her 11th Pre-Budget consultations with leading experts in infrastructure, energy and climate change in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, in New Delhi today," Ministry of Finance tweeted.

"Along with Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Shri Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary Dr A.B. Pandey; Secretary, DEA, Shri Tarun Bajaj and CEA Shri @SubramanianKri besides other senior officials are also present in the meeting," Ministry of Finance said in a subsequent tweet.

