Budget 2022: Diamond, mobile phone get cheaper; pay more for imported items

As a result of rationalisation in customs duties, imported cut and polished diamonds, frozen mussels, frozen squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol and acetic acid are set to become cheaper
Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to increase the basic customs duty (BCD) on import of commonly used items, including headphones and earphones, loudspeakers, smart meters, imitation jewellery, solar cells, solar modules to promote domestic manufacturing in the country.
However, as a result of rationalisation in customs duties, imported cut and polished diamonds, frozen mussels, frozen squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol and acetic acid are set to become cheaper.
"Customs duty on certain critical chemicals namely methanol, acetic acid and heavy feed stocks for petroleum refining are being reduced, while duty is being raised on sodium cyanide for which adequate domestic capacity exists. These changes will help in enhancing domestic value addition," she added.
Custom duty on cocoa beans has also been reduced to 15% from 30%.
Also, customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones is being reduced to 5% from 7.5% and nil on simply sawn diamond, to give a boost to the gems and jewellery sector.
Moreover, to disincentivise import of undervalued imitation jewellery, the government has fixed it at 20% or ₹400/kg, whichever is higher.
The government has also proposed to bring import of recovered (waste and scrap) paper for manufacturing paper, paperboard or newsprint under BCD. It will now attract to 2.5% duty.
"Customs' reforms have played a very vital role in domestic capacity creation, providing level-playing field to our MSMEs, easing the raw material supply side constraints, enhancing ease of doing business and being an enabler to other policy initiatives such as PLIs and Phased Manufacturing Plans," Sitharaman added.
With agency inputs
