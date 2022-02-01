Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Budget 2022: Digital Rupee to be introduced by RBI, says FM Sitharaman

Budget 2022: Digital Rupee to be introduced by RBI, says FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with a folder case containing the Union Budget 2022-23.
1 min read . 01:08 PM IST Livemint

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the digital rupee will be introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2022

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the digital rupee will be introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2022 to boost the Indian economy.

"Digital rupee to be issued using blockchain and other technologies; to be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy,"Finance Minister Sitharaman said.

Catch all the Budget Live Updates Here

"Introduction of central digital currency using blockchain to be issued by RBI in 22-23. It is expected that the tax regulation of such currency is also made clear, as there are aspects of classification (capital asset or otherwise), rate of taxation, disclosure requirements that have to be addressed," said Tapati Ghose, Partner, Deloitte India.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature 'bahi khata', she opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it. 

