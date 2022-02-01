Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during Budget 2022 speech in Parliament, announced the setting up of a digital university on a ‘hub-and-spoke’ model and the expansion of a ‘one class-one TV channel’ programme via 200 channels for providing supplementary education in regional languages in schools.

Presenting the budget for 2022-23, the finance minister said due to the Covid pandemic-induced closure of schools, children, particularly in the rural areas, and those from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and other weaker sections, have lost almost two years of formal education.

The FM said mostly, these are children in government schools, who have suffered the most. “We recognise the need to impart supplementary teaching and to build a resilient mechanism for education delivery," he said.

FM Sitharaman said: “One class, one TV channel' program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12."

A digital university will be established to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps. This will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats, she said.

With PTI inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.