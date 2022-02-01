Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her Budget speech on Tuesday.

The passport jacket will contain an electronic chip which will have important security-related data encoded on it.

Currently, India issues passports for its citizens in printed booklets.

Earlier Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar had earlier said that the ministry has initiated discussions with the ‘India Security Press’ regarding the project for issuing chip-enabled e-passports to the citizens.

“We propose to pursue the manufacture of e-passports on priority so that a new passport booklet with advanced security features can be rolled out in the near future," the minister had said.

Advanced security features

The External Affairs Ministry will issue chip-enabled e-Passports with advanced security features to citizens. The personal particulars of the applicants would be digitally signed and stored in the chip which would be embedded in the passport booklet.

In case, anyone tampers with the chip, the system shall be able to identify it, resulting in the failure of the passport authentication.

With a view to manufacture e-Passports, India Security Press, Nashik has awarded the contract for procurement of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)-compliant electronic contactless inlays along with its operating system necessary for chip-enabled e-Passports.

Issuance of e-Passports will commence on the successful completion of the procurement process by ISP, Nashik.

