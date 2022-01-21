The government has called an all-party meeting, which will likely to be held at 3 PM on 31st January ahead of the Budget Session, news agency ANI reported.

The Budget 2022-23 will be presented on 1 February during the first half of Parliament's Budget session, which usually begins in the last week of January every year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fourth budget of Modi 2.0 government.

Government called all-party meeting likely to be at 3 PM on 31st January ahead of #BudgetSession — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is chairing a pre-budget consultation meeting with finance ministers of states and union territories (UTs) today. The meeting is taking place at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

The Budget would come against the backdrop of gradual recovery taking place in the Indian economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth this fiscal year is expected to be in double-digit.

The RBI in its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review pegged a GDP growth of 9.5 per cent in 2021-22. The government also projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

