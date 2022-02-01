Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget 2022-23 speech today, said the government will charge additional differential excise duty of ₹2/litre on unblended fuel.

Though the move is aimed at encouraging the blending of fuel and its use, it will also make most of petrol and diesel sold in India, which is unblended, costlier by ₹2.

"Blending of fuel is a priority of this government. To encourage the efforts for blending of fuel, unblended fuel shall attract an additional differential excise duty of ₹2/ litre from the 1st day of October 2022," Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

Notably, the government had also slashed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on ethanol meant for blending under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme to 5 per cent from 18 per cent in December. Under the government's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) sell petrol blended with ethanol up to 10 per cent.

In 2014, ethanol blending was only 1.5% i.e just 38 Crore litres but today blending has increased to 8% i.e 300 Crore litres in 2021, said analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher.

They add that to achieve the 20 per cent blending target by 2025, India will need to produce 10-11 billion litres of ethanol, of which 6-6.5 billion litres will come from sugarcane.

