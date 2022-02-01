Budget 2022: Govt to charge additional 2 excise duty on unblended petrol

Notably, the government had also slashed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on ethanol meant for blending under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme to 5 per cent from 18 per cent in December. Under the government's Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) sell petrol blended with ethanol up to 10 per cent.