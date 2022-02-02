Budget 2022 grants tax relief to parents, guardians of differently-abled

“Under the second option, the taxpayer can pay a certain amount of premium every year to Life Insurance Corporation of India or any other insurance company for buying a life insurance scheme in which the dependent different abled person will either receive a lump sum amount or a monthly annuity on the event of death of the taxpayer who has purchased that life insurance policy. Now, as per the amendment, the lump sum payment or the annuity can be given to the dependent disabled person even though the taxpayer, who purchased the scheme, is still surviving. The benefit shall accrue until the taxpayer reaches the age of 60. Once the taxpayer is retired, the differently-abled person will receive the lump sum or annuity amount."