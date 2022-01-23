Budget 2022: Healthcare sector awaits a booster dose from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

“The last budget got a cut in health expenditure, which came as a surprise to all as we were still fighting the pandemic. Whereas, actually, it was an indicator that the government perceives that the worst is behind us and we are now on the path of economic recovery. Thus this year’s budget allocation will show us how the government perceives the future position of the pandemic. Additionally, since the pandemic has exposed so many fault lines in the healthcare system, there is a dire need for investment in good medical infrastructure. This will not only help us for any future pandemic but will also improve the state of healthcare in the country even more. The idea is to make healthcare available and affordable to all fellow citizens, which is only possible through the collective efforts of public-private partnerships. I applaud our government for being thoughtful, and I hope that the allocation to the sector will be higher than in the past," says Anurag Yadav, CEO – IHH Healthcare India.