The budget 2022 announced today, will truly make India a digital-enabled and an Atmanirbhar economy. The initiatives aimed at driving innovation and manufacturing are a great impetus towards aiding the boom of the electronics and telecom industry of the country - helping promote economic growth, create jobs.

We are excited about the government’s commitment to roll out 5G by 2023, which will head into a new year of interconnected devices, making India future-ready. In addition, the scheme for design-led manufacturing to build a strong ecosystem for 5G, will further boost local innovation in the domain. Xiaomi India has been one of the early adopters of the Prime Minister’s Make in India Initiative. While we have been ramping up on local manufacturing, since 2021, we have been focusing on locally sourcing components like camera sensors, batteries etc. We are also working actively to localise manufacturing of wearables & hearables in the country to further strengthen our local manufacturing.

The duty concession on electronic components along with PM Gati Shakti to strengthen multi-nodal connectivity plans are much appreciated. Duty concession will further strengthen local manufacturing and PM Gati Shakti will increase the supply chain efficiency respectively, especially post the supply chain challenges witnessed in 2021.

We at Xiaomi India would like thank the government for all the support and will continue to strengthen our commitment towards the country and consumer.

Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited

The budget is highly encouraging for 5G launch in India. The FM has herself committed that there will be an auction of 5G spectrum in FY-23. There is a plan of laying optical cables via public-private partnership.The plan is to not only connect India but also Bharat as government has come up with a provision of 5% of the Universal Service Obligation Fund to be invested towards connecting our villages.

And, most importantly there is a scheme in which the design ecosystem of 5G will be given encouragement by bringing it under the PLI scheme of the govt. It will encourage many companies like Lava which have an R&D base in India.

