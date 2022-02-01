Budget 2022: Smartphone industry reacts and how, read here

We are excited about the government’s commitment to roll out 5G by 2023, which will head into a new year of interconnected devices, making India future-ready. In addition, the scheme for design-led manufacturing to build a strong ecosystem for 5G, will further boost local innovation in the domain. Xiaomi India has been one of the early adopters of the Prime Minister’s Make in India Initiative. While we have been ramping up on local manufacturing, since 2021, we have been focusing on locally sourcing components like camera sensors, batteries etc. We are also working actively to localise manufacturing of wearables & hearables in the country to further strengthen our local manufacturing.

