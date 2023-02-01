An Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget 2023 on 1 February.

Agricultural credit target will be increased to ₹20 lakh cr vs ₹18 lakh cr, up 11.11% YoY, says Finance Minister.

This is the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.