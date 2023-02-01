Budget 2023: Agriculture accelator Fund to be set up to encourage agri-startups: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- This fund will be set up to encourage agri startups in rural areas.
An Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget 2023 on 1 February.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×