An Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget 2023 on 1 February.

“Agri accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agri startups in rural areas," FM said.

Agricultural credit target will be increased to 20 lakh cr vs 18 lakh cr, up 11.11% YoY, says Finance Minister.

This is the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

 

