Budget 2023: Agriculture accelator Fund to be set up to encourage agri-startups: FM Nirmala Sitharaman1 min read . 11:36 AM IST
- This fund will be set up to encourage agri startups in rural areas.
An Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget 2023 on 1 February.
“Agri accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agri startups in rural areas," FM said.
Agricultural credit target will be increased to ₹20 lakh cr vs ₹18 lakh cr, up 11.11% YoY, says Finance Minister.
Also Read: Union Budget 2023 Live Updates
This is the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
