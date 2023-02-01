Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Budget / Budget 2023: Agriculture accelator Fund to be set up to encourage agri-startups: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2023: Agriculture accelator Fund to be set up to encourage agri-startups: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Livemint
FM Sitharaman

  • This fund will be set up to encourage agri startups in rural areas.

An Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget 2023 on 1 February.

An Agriculture Accelerator Fund will be set up to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the Budget 2023 on 1 February.

“Agri accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agri startups in rural areas," FM said.

“Agri accelerator fund will be set up to encourage agri startups in rural areas," FM said.

Agricultural credit target will be increased to 20 lakh cr vs 18 lakh cr, up 11.11% YoY, says Finance Minister.

Agricultural credit target will be increased to 20 lakh cr vs 18 lakh cr, up 11.11% YoY, says Finance Minister.

Also Read: Union Budget 2023 Live Updates

Also Read: Union Budget 2023 Live Updates

This is the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This is the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP