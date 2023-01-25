Budget 2023: Consumers expect change in income tax exemption limit, says survey

In an era of layoffs, economic slowdown and geopolitical turbulence, Indians have continued to remain cautiously optimistic about the upcoming Budget. According to a recent survey by marketing data and analytics firm Kantar, one in four Indians is concerned about the threat of job layoff while three out of four are worried about rising inflation. Half of them believe that the country's economy will grow in 2023, even as some voice concerns about the global economic slowdown and a potential resurgence of COVID-19.

