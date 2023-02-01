Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February said that basic custom duty rates to be reduced from 21 percent to 13 percent except for textile.

While presenting the union Budget, the finance minister provided relief on Customs Duty on import of certain parts and inputs.

She added that concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries will continue for another year.

"To promote value addition in the manufacturing of TVs, I propose to reduce the Basic Customs Duty on parts of open cells of TV panels to 2.5 percent, the finance minister she said.

“I propose to provide relief on Customs Duty on import of certain parts & inputs like camera lens & continue the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries for another year," she said.

Apart from this, Govt will reduce customs duty on shrimp feed to promote exports.