Home / Budget / Budget 2023: Lithium battery, Mobile, TV, manufacturing to get custom rebates, announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Back

Budget 2023: Lithium battery, Mobile, TV, manufacturing to get custom rebates, announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2023, 12:59 PM IST Livemint
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder-case containing Union Budget 2023-24 outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Union Budget in Parliament. (PTI)Premium
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder-case containing Union Budget 2023-24 outside the Finance Ministry at North Block, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Union Budget in Parliament. (PTI)

  • She added that concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries will continue for another year.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February said that basic custom duty rates to be reduced from 21 percent to 13 percent except for textile.

While presenting the union Budget, the finance minister provided relief on Customs Duty on import of certain parts and inputs.

She added that concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries will continue for another year.

"To promote value addition in the manufacturing of TVs, I propose to reduce the Basic Customs Duty on parts of open cells of TV panels to 2.5 percent, the finance minister she said.

“I propose to provide relief on Customs Duty on import of certain parts & inputs like camera lens & continue the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries for another year," she said.

Apart from this, Govt will reduce customs duty on shrimp feed to promote exports.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout