Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman to lead halwa ceremony tomorrow - All you need to know about the tradition1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 01:47 PM IST
The event will be led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It marks the final stage of preparation for the Union Budget.
A halwa ceremony will be held on Thursday ahead of the 'lock-in' process for those involved in the 2023 Budget preparation. The event will be led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and marks the final stage of preparation for the Union Budget.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×