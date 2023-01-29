Budget 2023: Parliament to skip Zero Hour, Question hour on 31 Jan, 1 Feb2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 06:53 AM IST
- On 1 February, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the fiscal year 2024 in Lok Sabha
There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in Parliament on the first two days of the Budget Session. The Budget Session will begin on 31 January. President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall on the same.
