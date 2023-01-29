There will be no Zero Hour and Question Hour in Parliament on the first two days of the Budget Session. The Budget Session will begin on 31 January. President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall on the same.

On 1 February, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the fiscal year 2024 in Lok Sabha at around 11 am. Later the Budget will be tabled in Rajya Sabha.

From 2 February, both Houses will discuss the "Motion of Thanks to the President Address" after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Budget Session is generally divided into two parts. The part-I of the Budget Session will conclude on 13 February.

The part-II of the Budget Session will commence after a recess on March 13 till April 6.

During this part, the discussion will take place on the Demand for Grants for various ministries and the Union Budget will be passed. Other legislative businesses will also be taken up by the government during this period.

FM Sitharaman will be presenting the budget for the fifth consecutive time this year. Like the previous two, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form.

All the 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament and the general public, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. It can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal www.indiabudget.gov.in.

The Budget documents will be available on the app after the completion of the Budget speech by the finance minister on 1 February 2023.

Earlier, on Thursday, 'halwa' ceremony, an annual ritual that heralds the Union Budget, returned after a year's break with the Finance Minister stirring a 'kadhai' to mark the traditional event.

The ceremony is an annual ritual in which the traditional dessert 'halwa' is prepared and served to officials and staff members of the finance ministry who were involved in the preparation of the Budget.

It is organised every year in the basement of North Block, which houses the ministry in the national capital, and is attended by the finance minister and other high-ranking officials.

The ceremony was curtailed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and instead, sweets were distributed to the core staff. This year, the customary 'halwa' ceremony, performed every year before the 'lock-in' process of Budget preparation begins, coincided with Republic Day.