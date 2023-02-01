Budget 2023 Reactions: Business leaders respond to budget

Union Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full-fledged Union Budget 2023 of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The plan is expected to boost funds for infrastructure, defense and logistics, providing windfalls for related companies. The Budget Session of Parliament began on Tuesday and the first part will conclude on 13 February. The Parliament will re-convene on 12 March for the second part of the Budget Session that will conclude on 6 April.

Here are some Pre and Post Budget reactions from People/Business leaders:

Ramesh Damani: Indian ace investor Ramesh Damani has said, “We expect 0.8% reduction in fiscal Deficit." Investor Ramesh Damani has been known for his investments in both unlisted and listed companies. Damani is known for high-quality value picks.

India Ratings & Research Pvt. Economist Devendra Kumar Pant, says "Social welfare programs would get “appropriate" allocation as “the gap between have and have nots has widened. Inflation has eroded spending power and relief in tax “can provide the much-needed thrust to the consumption demand."

Dr Jeewan Prakash Gupta, Chair of Environment and Climate Committee, PHDCCI: "To tackle the air pollution in North India, the Government should consider incentivizing the purchase and provision of Bio Decomposer Capsules and other equipment by the corporate sector since the small and marginal farmers may not be able to afford such innovative solutions."

Budget expectation: An angel investor Sharan Hedge said, “The world is facing lay-offs, high inflation. Budget'23 should bring some good news."

He also stated his top 5 expectations from the budget: Increasing the Basic Exemption Limit (BEL) of ₹2.5L, Increase in 80C Limit, GST Rate Cuts on Essentials, 80D Deduction Limit Expansion, relaxation in LTCG Tax.

Niranjan Hiranandani, MD, Hiranandani Group, on 2023 Budget expectations: “Logistics cost in India is 13%. If our multimodal transport matters become successful in the next 2-3 years, we can reduce logistics cost by 3-4% for every item in the country. There should be more focus on further investments in roads, railways, ports, airports and highways...The focus must be on the slum rehabilitation scheme to make India a slum-free country."

Budget expectation from Technology Entrepreneur Amit Paranjape