Budget 2023 Reactions: Business leaders respond to budget

Union Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full-fledged Union Budget 2023 of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The plan is expected to boost funds for infrastructure, defense and logistics, providing windfalls for related companies. The Budget Session of Parliament began on Tuesday and the first part will conclude on 13 February. The Parliament will re-convene on 12 March for the second part of the Budget Session that will conclude on 6 April.

