Budget 2023: Scope of services in Digilocker to be expanded, says FM Sitharaman

Union Budget 2023: While presenting the last full budget of the current central government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that scope of services in Digilocker to be expanded.

Also Read: Union Budget 2023 Live Updates

The finance Minister said, “A one-stop solution for reconciliation & updating of identity and address of individuals maintained by various govt agencies, regulators and regulated entities will be established using DigiLocker service and Aadhaar as foundational identity."