Budget 2023: Scope of services in Digilocker to be expanded, says FM Sitharaman
- This is the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Union Budget 2023: While presenting the last full budget of the current central government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that scope of services in Digilocker to be expanded.
