Budget 2023: Scope of services in Digilocker to be expanded, says FM Sitharaman

Budget 2023: Scope of services in Digilocker to be expanded, says FM Sitharaman

1 min read . 12:09 PM IST Livemint
Linked to both your Aadhaar card number and mobile phone number, DigiLocker eliminates the use of physical documents as part of a Digital India drive by the government as all data is stored in the cloud. Photo: iStock

  • This is the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Union Budget 2023: While presenting the last full budget of the current central government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that scope of services in Digilocker to be expanded.

The finance Minister said, “A one-stop solution for reconciliation & updating of identity and address of individuals maintained by various govt agencies, regulators and regulated entities will be established using DigiLocker service and Aadhaar as foundational identity."

 

