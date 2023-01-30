Budget 2023 to test PM Narendra Modi's fiscal resolve ahead of Lok Sabha polls3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:35 AM IST
- PM Modi, who rides an enduring wave of popularity as his second term is coming to a close, looks poised to sustain fiscal consolidation as he takes the global stage with India’s presidency of the Group of 20 nations
India will unveil its budget Wednesday, testing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fiscal mettle seen as key to boosting investor sentiment even as it will likely leave less room for handouts a year before he seeks a third term.
