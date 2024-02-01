Budget 2023 vs Interim Budget 2024: A Comparative Analysis
The Union Budget 2023 focused on fiscal consolidation, infra, agri, green growth, and railways, but no changes were made in tax rates, while Interim Budget 2024 increased capital expenditure and announced projects for rail infrastructure, SHGs, etc.
Union Budget 2023 was the last full budget for the NDA government in India. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget 2024 that focused on fiscal consolidation, infra, agri, green growth, and railways. However, no changes were made in the tax rates, which was a disappointment to salaried individuals.