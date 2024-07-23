Budget 2024 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0 government's first budget today

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Modi govt 3.0 is all set to present their first Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday. The Union Budget 2024-25 is anticipated to prioritise revising the income tax structure to provide benefits across all taxpayer segments and improving the ease of doing business in India.