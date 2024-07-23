Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her seventh consecutive Union Budget on July 23. This will be the first full financial budget of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in its third consecutive term. The Union Budget 2024-25 is expected to focus on revising the income tax structure to benefit taxpayers in all segments and enhancing the ease of doing business in India. Finance Minister's speech is likely to begin at 11 am on July 23, 2024. Notably, Sitharaman also makes history as the first finance minister to present seven consecutive Budget speeches. She now surpasses former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets as finance minister between 1959-64.
The Economic Survey 2024 was tabled in Lok Sabha yesterday, July 22, at the start of the Budget Session. The Budget Session of Parliament began on July 22 and Sitharaman tabled the 2024 Economic Survey document a day ahead of the Union Budget due today. The Session is likely to have 16 sittings over 22 days, and is expected to conclude on August 12.
Budget 2024 Live: On the eve of the Budget 2024 presentation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “It is a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first Budget for the third time. I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country and our mission is to bring this to the ground. This Budget is an important budget for Amrit Kaal. Today's budget will decide the direction for the next 5 years of our term. This budget will also become a strong foundation of our dream of Viksit Bharat."
Budget 2024 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2024 in Parliament at 11 am today, July 23.
Watch: Via Sansad TV or PIB India on YouTube or on Livemint.com
Updates: The Finance Ministry's official X account (Twitter) — @FinMinIndia or PIB's official account — @PIB_India
Budget 2024 Live: In the interim budget, the government proposed to increase capital expenditure (capex) outlay by 11.1 per cent to ₹11.11 lakh crore in FY25, amounting to 3.4 per cent of the GDP, ANI reported. Capex is used to set up long-term physical or fixed assets.
The Centre pegged FY25 fiscal deficit at 5.1 per cent of GDP, compared to 5.9 per cent in FY24, which was then revised downward to 5.8 per cent. The government aims to bring fiscal deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP by FY26, ANI report added. Fiscal deficit is the difference between the Centre's total revenue and total expenditure, which indicates the total borrowings the government may need.
Many will also look forward to Union Finanace Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing possible relief for taxpayers.
Budget 2024 Live: The Parliamen's Budget Session began on July 22, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2024. Today, on July 23, she is expected to announce the Union Budget at 11 am. The Session will have 16 sittings spread over 22 days and is expected to conclude on August 12.
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju told ANI that the session would consider financial business relating to the Budget.
Budget 2024 Live: With this upcoming budget presentation, Sitharaman makes history as the first finance minister to present seven consecutive Budget speeches. She now surpasses former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets as finance minister between 1959-64.
She also surpasses Manmohan Singh, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha's records of five Budget speeches each.
Budget 2024 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 am today. Her speech will outline the centre's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.
The Budget will be subject to detailed debate and discussion in Parliament, allowing MPs to scrutinise its provisions, raise concerns, and propose amendments.
The announcement will include Budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as per ANI.
Budget 2024 Live: Good morning and welcome to Livemint's LIVE coverage of the Budget 2024 announcement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am today, July 23.