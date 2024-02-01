Here is a 3-minute summary of the Budget 2024 presented by Finance Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman today, February 1 in Parliament. Check the key numbers at a glance: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The revised fiscal deficit is estimated at 5.8 per cent of GDP for 2023-24, with a goal to reduce it below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26.

-Capex outlay has been increased to ₹11.11 trillion for the fiscal year starting 1 April 2024, up 11.1 per cent from 2023-24 allocation {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- ₹86,000 crore: Budgeted expenditure for MGNREGS in 2024-25, same as the revised estimate for 2023-24

- ₹14.1 trillion: Gross market borrowings through dated securities aimed for 2024-25

- ₹44.9 trillion: Revised estimate for total expenditure for 2023-24, slightly lower than the budgeted ₹45 trillion {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-10 million: Number of taxpayers likely to benefit from the withdrawal of historical tax demands until 2014-15 Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

-A 19 per cent increase in gender budget of the Centre in 2024-25, to ₹3.1 trillion

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Budget 2024 corporate reactions LIVE updates: Green energy sector hails interim budget announcements by FM Sitharaman

Budget 2024 Speech Summary: A word cloud of Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech in Parliament.

Social Justice and Empowerment: The government aims to achieve all-around, pervasive, and inclusive development, focusing on the empowerment of the poor, women, youth, and farmers.

Economic and Fiscal Management: The budget outlines a multi-pronged economic management strategy, including infrastructure development, digital public infrastructure, and tax reforms.

Also Read | Income Tax Budget 2024 Live Updates: No change in slabs, both new and old regimes to continue

Global Context and Strategic Initiatives: India’s G20 presidency and the introduction of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as strategic initiatives. Global challenges like wars, supply chain disruptions, and climate change are acknowledged.

Sector-Specific Initiatives: Significant focus on agriculture, with initiatives like Nano DAP and Atmanirbhar Oil Seeds Abhiyan. Development programs for fisheries, dairy, and the empowerment of women in rural areas. Emphasis on the youth through education and skill development, support for startups, and sports achievements. Healthcare initiatives, including expansion of Ayushman Bharat and cervical cancer vaccination.

Infrastructure and Environmental Initiatives: Massive capital expenditure outlay, development of major railway corridors, and expansion of the aviation sector. Focus on green energy, including offshore wind energy, coal gasification, and bio-manufacturing. Promotion of electric vehicles and the establishment of a bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry scheme.

Tourism and Investment Promotion: Comprehensive development of tourist centers and infrastructure projects to boost domestic tourism. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows marked a significant increase, with continued efforts to attract more foreign investment.

Tax Reforms and Ease of Doing Business: Rationalization of direct and indirect tax rates, including GST, to ease the tax burden and improve compliance. Proposals to withdraw outstanding direct tax demands for small amounts, benefiting about a crore taxpayers.

Future Outlook and 'Viksit Bharat' Vision:

The budget sets the foundation for the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047, focusing on demographic, democratic, and diversity strengths.

Commitment to national development with new inspirations and resolutions, termed as 'Kartavya Kaal' (Era of Duty). In conclusion, the Interim Budget 2024-25 reflects the government's continued focus on inclusive growth, economic stability, strategic global positioning, sector-specific developments, environmental sustainability, and tax reforms, with an overarching vision towards a developed India by 2047.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!