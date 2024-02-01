Here is a 3-minute summary of the Budget 2024 presented by Finance Ministry Nirmala Sitharaman today, February 1 in Parliament. Check the key numbers at a glance:
-The revised fiscal deficit is estimated at 5.8 per cent of GDP for 2023-24, with a goal to reduce it below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26.
-Capex outlay has been increased to ₹11.11 trillion for the fiscal year starting 1 April 2024, up 11.1 per cent from 2023-24 allocation
- ₹86,000 crore: Budgeted expenditure for MGNREGS in 2024-25, same as the revised estimate for 2023-24
- ₹14.1 trillion: Gross market borrowings through dated securities aimed for 2024-25
- ₹44.9 trillion: Revised estimate for total expenditure for 2023-24, slightly lower than the budgeted ₹45 trillion
-10 million: Number of taxpayers likely to benefit from the withdrawal of historical tax demands until 2014-15
-A 19 per cent increase in gender budget of the Centre in 2024-25, to ₹3.1 trillion
- Social Justice and Empowerment:
- The government aims to achieve all-around, pervasive, and inclusive development, focusing on the empowerment of the poor, women, youth, and farmers.
- Economic and Fiscal Management:
- The budget outlines a multi-pronged economic management strategy, including infrastructure development, digital public infrastructure, and tax reforms.
- Global Context and Strategic Initiatives:
- India’s G20 presidency and the introduction of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as strategic initiatives.
- Global challenges like wars, supply chain disruptions, and climate change are acknowledged.
- Sector-Specific Initiatives:
- Significant focus on agriculture, with initiatives like Nano DAP and Atmanirbhar Oil Seeds Abhiyan.
- Development programs for fisheries, dairy, and the empowerment of women in rural areas.
- Emphasis on the youth through education and skill development, support for startups, and sports achievements.
- Healthcare initiatives, including expansion of Ayushman Bharat and cervical cancer vaccination.
- Infrastructure and Environmental Initiatives:
- Massive capital expenditure outlay, development of major railway corridors, and expansion of the aviation sector.
- Focus on green energy, including offshore wind energy, coal gasification, and bio-manufacturing.
- Promotion of electric vehicles and the establishment of a bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry scheme.
- Tourism and Investment Promotion:
- Comprehensive development of tourist centers and infrastructure projects to boost domestic tourism.
- Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows marked a significant increase, with continued efforts to attract more foreign investment.
- Tax Reforms and Ease of Doing Business:
- Rationalization of direct and indirect tax rates, including GST, to ease the tax burden and improve compliance.
- Proposals to withdraw outstanding direct tax demands for small amounts, benefiting about a crore taxpayers.
- Future Outlook and 'Viksit Bharat' Vision:
- The budget sets the foundation for the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047, focusing on demographic, democratic, and diversity strengths.
- Commitment to national development with new inspirations and resolutions, termed as 'Kartavya Kaal' (Era of Duty).
In conclusion, the Interim Budget 2024-25 reflects the government's continued focus on inclusive growth, economic stability, strategic global positioning, sector-specific developments, environmental sustainability, and tax reforms, with an overarching vision towards a developed India by 2047.
