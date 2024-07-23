Budget 2024: Agri-research? Yes, but where is the money?
Summary
- Currently, most of the central budget on agriculture research is spent on salaries, pensions and administrative expenses leaving little for spending on research and advanced scientific equipment
In her budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the importance of agriculture research to improve crop productivity and build resilience to climate risks. In fact, “productivity and resilience in agriculture" tops the list of nine priority sectors listed in the budget, as the strategy roadmap towards “Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).