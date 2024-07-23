Budget 2024: Agri-research? Yes, but where is the money?

To be sure, there are other schemes beyond the remit of DARE to improve crop productivity. These schemes under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare include the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and the Krishionnati Yojana. For both these schemes, the increase in monetary allocation is paltry- from ₹14,216 crore in 2023-24 (BE) to ₹15,000 crore in 2024-25 (BE).