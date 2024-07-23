Budget 2024: Capex unchanged, but govt maintains strong fiscal support for infra
Summary
- The Union government plans to maintain strong fiscal support for the infrastructure sector over the next five years but will maintain central capital expenditure at the levels proposed in the interim budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
New Delhi: The Union government will maintain central capital expenditure at the levels proposed in the interim budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. The budget also encouraged more private sector investments and infrastructure allocations by states through central government support.