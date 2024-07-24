Budget 2024: Capital gains tax changes are in line with investor expectations
Summary
- Budget 2024’s capital gains tax reforms simplify the regime by standardizing holding periods and tax rates. While the removal of indexation benefits will affect real estate and gold investors, the overall tax filing process is set to become more straightforward.
The finance minister’s latest announcement may have unsettled some investors, but the overarching goal of the Union budget is clear: simplification. For years, taxpayers have called for less confusion and more straightforward tax compliance. In response, the Finance Bill 2024 introduces changes designed to streamline capital gains provisions significantly.