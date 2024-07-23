Budget 2024: Changes in New Tax Regime explained here

Finance MinisterNirmala Sitharaman revised the tax rates under the new tax regime. Now certain taxpayers (earning between ₹6-7 lakh and 9-10 lakh) will be paying less income tax in FY 2024-25 than they were paying till date.

She presented her seventh consecutive UnionBudget 2024-25today (on July 23) during the Budget Session of Parliament. Notably, Sitharaman makes history as the first finance minister to present seven consecutive Budget speeches. She now surpasses former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's record of six consecutive budgets as finance minister between 1959-64.

Income (Rs) Tax rate(%) 0-3 lakh: Nil

3-7 lakh: 5%

7-10 lakh: 10%

10-12 lakh: 15%

12-15: 20%

Above 15 lakh: 30 percent

These are the earlier rates in the new tax regime which cease to operationalise with effect from April 1, 2024.

Up to ₹3 lakh Nil

3,00,000 to 6,00,000 5%

6-9 lakh 15K + 10 percent above 6,00,000

9-12 lakh 45K + 15% above 9,00,000

12-15 lakh 90K plus 20% above 12 lakh

15 lakh 1.5 lakh + 30 percent above 15 lakh

So, the new rates will impact the taxpayers falling in these tax brackets:

Those earning between ₹6-7 lakh: They will now pay 5% tax instead of 10% earlier.

Those earning between ₹9-10 lakh: They will pay 10% tax instead of 15% earlier.