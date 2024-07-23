Budget 2024: Consumer stocks shine for a day without sin tax

  • So far in 2024, the Nifty FMCG index has rallied by around 9%, underperforming Nifty50’s double-digit returns.

Harsha Jethmalani, Pallavi Pengonda
Published23 Jul 2024, 11:24 PM IST
The impact of the budget on earnings could be reflected over time. But for now, it is sentimentally positive.
The impact of the budget on earnings could be reflected over time. But for now, it is sentimentally positive.(PTI)

The Nifty FMCG index was the top gainer among sectoral indices on Tuesday, rising 2.7%. The biggest gainer was ITC Ltd, (shares gained about 6%), after tobacco taxes were left unchanged. Investor focus now shifts to cigarette volume performance in coming quarters.

For the other FMCG companies, subdued consumer demand, especially in the rural areas, has been a concern amid rising income inequality in recent years and elevated inflation. So, it helps that the government has taken steps to boost consumption, albeit to a certain extent only.

The budget announced measures to buoy employment and agricultural income. To begin with, a proposal was made to allocate 2.7 trillion for rural development. A provision of 1.52 trillion was announced for agriculture and allied activities. The government had already announced higher minimum support prices for all major crops a month ago, “delivering on the promise of at least a 50% margin over costs”, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

Read more: Growth@work: The big message from Union budget 2024-25

These measures should help improve rural demand, which bodes well for FMCG and auto companies (mainly entry-level two-wheelers, cars and tractors) that have meaningful exposure to the hinterland. Employment linked incentives should raise disposable incomes and aid demand.

The budget also announced some rationalization of personal income taxes. “Change in tax slabs and higher standard deduction will drive an additional 17,500 per year tax saving for a taxpayer with 15 lakh in taxable income, opting for the new regime, which is a slight positive for small-ticket consumption plays including Zomato, Nykaa, Trent, QSR (Jubilant Food, Devyani),” said analysts from Jefferies India in a report on 23 July.

Meanwhile, shares of jewellery companies Titan Co. and Kalyan Jewellers India rose 4-6% on Tuesday. A reduction in custom duties on gold is expected to increase the affordability of gold jewellery products, particularly in the run-up to the festive/wedding season. It also accelerates organized channel penetration.

Read more: Startups, investors buoyed by twin tax wins in “dream budget”

The impact of the budget on earnings could be reflected over time. But for now, it is sentimentally positive. That said, a further re-rating in FMCG, two-wheelers and other rural-focused stocks continues to hinge on how the monsoon season pans out. So far in 2024, the Nifty FMCG index has rallied by around 9%, underperforming Nifty50’s double-digit returns. Plus, the valuations of many FMCG and discretionary stocks such as paints/jewellers, are rich and do not provide much comfort.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Jul 2024, 11:24 PM IST
HomeBudgetBudget 2024: Consumer stocks shine for a day without sin tax

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    301.50
    03:56 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -11.1 (-3.55%)

    Tata Steel

    160.05
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Tata Power

    416.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    -7.9 (-1.86%)

    NTPC

    382.35
    03:58 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    8.8 (2.36%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    85.30
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    7.2 (9.22%)

    Asahi India Glass

    699.50
    03:29 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    55.15 (8.56%)

    CE Info Systems

    2,455.50
    03:59 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    193.45 (8.55%)

    Borosil Renewables

    518.25
    03:49 PM | 23 JUL 2024
    39.35 (8.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,195.00-315.00
      Chennai
      75,122.00-535.00
      Delhi
      75,048.00-169.00
      Kolkata
      75,561.00417.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue