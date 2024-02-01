Budget 2024: Consumption boost for rural, but little for middle class
The finance minister announced plans for greater value addition in the agricultural sector and boosting farmers’ income, aside from promoting private and public investment in post-harvest activities
New Delhi: The interim budget for FY25 laid out several proposals that may assist rural employment and boost farmer income, amid weak demand for packaged goods in India’s villages. However, companies said the budget did little to address subdued consumer demand among lower-to-middle income households.