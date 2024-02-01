Budget 2024: Consumption boost for rural, but little for middle class

New Delhi: The interim budget for FY25 laid out several proposals that may assist rural employment and boost farmer income, amid weak demand for packaged goods in India’s villages. However, companies said the budget did little to address subdued consumer demand among lower-to-middle income households.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman set aside more more money for capital expenditure, up 11.1% to ₹11 trillion. She also announced plans for greater value addition in the agricultural sector and boosting farmers’ income, aside from promoting private and public investment in post-harvest activities.

“The budget has positively surprised everyone with a low fiscal deficit target, which is prudent and commendable, especially in an election year. The continued impetus on government capex outlay is a strong positive for the economy. One challenge for the economy is the subdued consumer demand, especially among rural and lower middle segments. While this interim budget has not directly addressed that, I remain hopeful that the full budget in July shall do so," said Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO, Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Consumer goods makers have been struggling to raise demand among rural and middle income households, even as demand for premium goods has remained firm.

Anand Ramanathan, partner, and consumer, products and retail sector leader, Deloitte, said the government’s focus on sectors such as housing, tourism and infrastructure spending will have a multiplier effect on consumption across middle income households. Overall, the growth in rural and middle income household consumption will benefit FMCG and consumer durables companies, he said.

“The focus on growth and productivity in agriculture will also help the rural economy. Prioritizing insurance and rooftop solar investments will help put more money in the hands of rural consumers along with employment generation opportunities in micro food processing and animal husbandry. Exports will grow from the focus on aquaculture and import substitution in oilseeds," he added.

Consumer goods makers reported “stable" demand during the December quarter. However, due to lower agriculture yields and uncertainty of future crop outputs, rural consumer sentiment remained subdued.

In a recent earnings call, top executives at consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd said they expect “gradual recovery" in market demand to continue, aided by increased government spending, recovery in winter crop sowing and better crop realizations.

“The proposed measures, ranging from the promotion of spiritual tourism to the incentivization of rooftop solar and housing initiatives, are designed to provide a sustained impetus to overall consumption," said Paresh Parekh, tax partner, EY India.

The commitment to maintaining a fiscal deficit of 5.1% underscores a prudent approach, ensuring fiscal discipline while supporting economic growth. This targeted strategy reflects a nuanced understanding of the pivotal role that consumption plays in driving economic expansion, Parekh added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!