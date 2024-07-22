Budget 2024 Expectations: Consumer electronics industry seeks support for job growth and GDP push

The consumer electronics sector seeks budgetary support to drive growth, including GST revisions, infrastructure investments, and skill development initiatives, aiming to achieve global leadership in manufacturing.

Ankit Maini
Published22 Jul 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Expectations of the Consumer Electronics Industry from the Upcoming Union Budget in India
Expectations of the Consumer Electronics Industry from the Upcoming Union Budget in India (Pexels)

The Indian consumer electronics sector is a major contributor to the country's economy, generating employment and driving GDP growth. As India aims to become a global leader in consumer electronics manufacturing, the upcoming Union Budget holds significant importance. With the ambitious goal of transforming into a $300 billion electronics industry, stakeholders are hopeful for measures that will propel the sector's growth trajectory and address key challenges.

The development of robust technology infrastructure is essential for achieving the desired growth in the consumer electronics sector. This includes enhancing research and development capabilities, adopting advanced manufacturing technologies, and improving the overall digital ecosystem. Investments in these areas will not only improve the quality and efficiency of production but also foster innovation and competitiveness on a global scale.

Localization of raw materials and components is another crucial aspect. By reducing reliance on imports, particularly from countries like China, India can strengthen its economic stability and manufacturing resilience. The government should incentivize the development of local supply chains and support industries that produce essential components. This move will not only enhance the domestic manufacturing ecosystem but also contribute to bolstering foreign reserves and ensuring a steady supply of critical materials.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Electronics industry seeks ₹45,000-cr sops, duty rationalization

The previous budget's announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor hinted at significant export opportunities for the Indian consumer electronics sector. However, to fully capitalise on this corridor and explore additional export avenues, the upcoming budget needs to introduce measures that go beyond this initiative. Aligning with the nation's developmental goals, the budget should focus on enhancing trade agreements, streamlining export procedures, and providing financial incentives to exporters. The materialisation of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with key markets can further open up new opportunities for the industry.

Currently, televisions larger than 32 inches are classified as luxury goods and subjected to a 28% GST. Industry stakeholders see this classification and the high tax rate as unfair, as televisions are no longer considered luxury items but essential household products. Revising the GST rates for televisions and other consumer electronics can make these products more affordable for a larger section of the population, thereby boosting domestic sales and encouraging local manufacturing.

Additionally, the implementation of anti-dumping duties is crucial to protect domestic manufacturers from unfair competition and ensure a level playing field. The government should review and adjust these duties as necessary to support the growth of the Indian consumer electronics industry.

As the consumer electronics industry evolves, there is a growing need for a skilled workforce capable of adapting to the demands of industry 4.0. The government should prioritise initiatives focused on upskilling and reskilling the existing workforce, as well as integrating advanced manufacturing and digital technologies into the education and training systems. By making the workforce industry-ready, India can ensure sustainable growth and maintain its competitive edge in the global market.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Electronics industry seeks incentives to boost Make in India

The future of the consumer electronics industry in India looks promising, with several developments indicating a positive trajectory. The government's support for the "Make in India" initiative and the greenlighting of new manufacturing plants have provided a notable push to the industry. Continued support in the form of policy reforms, financial incentives, and infrastructure development will be essential for maintaining this momentum.

By addressing these key challenges, India can undoubtedly pave the way to becoming a global leader in consumer electronics manufacturing. Industry stakeholders remain hopeful that the budget will align with these expectations and contribute to the realisation of India's ambitious goals.

Ankit Maini, Managing Director – Veira Group

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 11:19 AM IST
HomeBudgetBudget 2024 Expectations: Consumer electronics industry seeks support for job growth and GDP push

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    309.65
    11:20 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    3.35 (1.09%)

    Tata Steel

    159.90
    11:20 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.15 (1.36%)

    Wipro

    510.50
    11:20 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    -46.75 (-8.39%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    314.80
    11:20 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    11 (3.62%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chemplast Sanmar

    544.45
    11:08 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    41 (8.14%)

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

    1,087.30
    11:08 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    70.3 (6.91%)

    Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

    255.50
    11:08 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    14.7 (6.1%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,145.15
    11:08 AM | 22 JUL 2024
    65.6 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue