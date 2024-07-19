Budget 2024 expectations: Life insurance industry’s wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The upcoming Budget is a crucial opportunity to partner with the Indian life insurance sector towards 'Insurance for All by 2047', addressing key challenges and boosting economic significance.

Nitin Mehta
Published19 Jul 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Pre – Budget Expectations from the Life Insurance Industry
Pre – Budget Expectations from the Life Insurance Industry

As the newly elected government is set to unveil their first Union Budget on 23July 2024, the Indian life insurance sector is buzzing with expectations. Realising the ambitious vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047' set by the IRDAI requires robust policy support, and the upcoming Budget presents a crucial opportunity to address key challenges and unlock future growth.

Announcements supporting ‘Insurance for All’

  • A new category:  To encourage people to invest in life insurance and incentivize long-term coverage, a separate deduction category for life insurance can bolster its appeal.
  • Rural and underserved market focus: 65% of India's population resides in rural areas, yet their insurance penetration rate is low.Targeted incentives for insurers entering rural and underserved markets could be transformative. Lower GST rates for products specifically designed for these segments, alongside government co-funding schemes for specific needs like child education or critical illness can drive penetration in areas where insurance awareness is low.
  • Microinsurance promotion: Expanding the scope of microinsurance products and simplifying regulations would be beneficial. Introducing tax deductions for microinsurance premiums and facilitating easier distribution through local channels like kirana stores and self-help groups can enhance inclusivity.

Also Read | Should you buy life insurance and health insurance combo plans?

Enhancing the importance of life insurance in the economy

  • Long-term investment channel: Life insurance currently mobilises over Rs. 52 lakh crores in assets, playing a crucial role in India's economic growth. Recognizing the crucial role of life insurance in mobilising long-term savings, the Budget could explore ways to enhance its attractiveness as an investment avenue. Allowing life insurance funds to invest in a wider range of assets, potentially with additional tax benefits, can boost their competitiveness compared to other financial instruments.
  • Digital infrastructure development: The Budget can allocate funds for the development of digital infrastructure necessary for efficient insurance distribution and penetration, particularly in rural areas. Promoting insurance through public-private partnerships can leverage private sector expertise while ensuring affordability and wider outreach.
  • Regulatory reforms: Streamlining regulations and simplifying approvals can reduce operational costs for insurers and encourage innovation. The Budget could address concerns around market uncertainty and create a more enabling environment for new entrants and product development through regulatory support.

Uplifting life insurance as a personal finance choice

  • Focus on protection: While focusing on wealth creation is important, the primary purpose of life insurance is risk protection. The Budget could encourage the development of affordable term insurance products with adequate coverage, making protection against unforeseen events accessible to all. It must also explore making protection mandatory for all who are beginning their career and taking up additional responsibility (10X of annual income a must)
  • Retirement planning: Simplifying and expanding existing retirement schemes like the National Pension System (NPS) and encouraging their integration with life insurance products can offer individuals a comprehensive retirement solution. This will promote financial security and long-term savings.

Also Read | How can you borrow money against your life insurance policy?

The upcoming Budget presents a crucial opportunity for the new government to partner with the Indian life insurance sector and accelerate its journey towards 'Insurance for All by 2047'. By addressing key challenges, boosting its economic significance, and positioning it as a vital personal finance tool, the Budget can pave the way for a more inclusive and secure future for the Indian population.

By implementing these measures, the government can create a win-win situation, fostering a vibrant insurance sector while enabling individuals to plan for their financial well-being through the power of life insurance.

Nitin Mehta, Chief Distribution Officer – Partnership Distribution and Head - Marketing at Bharti AXA Life Insurance

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:19 Jul 2024, 12:14 PM IST
HomeBudgetBudget 2024 expectations: Life insurance industry’s wishlist for FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

160.05
12:27 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-6.3 (-3.79%)

Bharat Electronics

308.05
12:27 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-5.45 (-1.74%)

Tata Power

418.65
12:27 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-11.35 (-2.64%)

Infosys

1,813.75
12:27 PM | 19 JUL 2024
54.6 (3.1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Elecon Engineering Co

667.15
12:21 PM | 19 JUL 2024
26.65 (4.16%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

582.15
12:21 PM | 19 JUL 2024
19.35 (3.44%)

Infosys

1,817.35
12:21 PM | 19 JUL 2024
58.2 (3.31%)

Cello World

979.00
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (2.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,272.001,173.00
    Chennai
    76,124.001,465.00
    Delhi
    75,533.001,021.00
    Kolkata
    75,089.00-450.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Budget

    More From Popular in Budget
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue