The upcoming Budget is a crucial opportunity to partner with the Indian life insurance sector towards 'Insurance for All by 2047', addressing key challenges and boosting economic significance.

As the newly elected government is set to unveil their first Union Budget on 23July 2024, the Indian life insurance sector is buzzing with expectations. Realising the ambitious vision of 'Insurance for All by 2047' set by the IRDAI requires robust policy support, and the upcoming Budget presents a crucial opportunity to address key challenges and unlock future growth.

Announcements supporting ‘Insurance for All’ A new category: To encourage people to invest in life insurance and incentivize long-term coverage, a separate deduction category for life insurance can bolster its appeal.

To encourage people to invest in life insurance and incentivize long-term coverage, a separate deduction category for life insurance can bolster its appeal. Rural and underserved market focus: 65% of India's population resides in rural areas, yet their insurance penetration rate is low.Targeted incentives for insurers entering rural and underserved markets could be transformative. Lower GST rates for products specifically designed for these segments, alongside government co-funding schemes for specific needs like child education or critical illness can drive penetration in areas where insurance awareness is low.

65% of India's population resides in rural areas, yet their insurance penetration rate is low.Targeted incentives for insurers entering rural and underserved markets could be transformative. Lower GST rates for products specifically designed for these segments, alongside government co-funding schemes for specific needs like child education or critical illness can drive penetration in areas where insurance awareness is low. Microinsurance promotion: Expanding the scope of microinsurance products and simplifying regulations would be beneficial. Introducing tax deductions for microinsurance premiums and facilitating easier distribution through local channels like kirana stores and self-help groups can enhance inclusivity.

Enhancing the importance of life insurance in the economy Long-term investment channel: Life insurance currently mobilises over Rs. 52 lakh crores in assets, playing a crucial role in India's economic growth. Recognizing the crucial role of life insurance in mobilising long-term savings, the Budget could explore ways to enhance its attractiveness as an investment avenue. Allowing life insurance funds to invest in a wider range of assets, potentially with additional tax benefits, can boost their competitiveness compared to other financial instruments.

Life insurance currently mobilises over Rs. 52 lakh crores in assets, playing a crucial role in India's economic growth. Recognizing the crucial role of life insurance in mobilising long-term savings, the Budget could explore ways to enhance its attractiveness as an investment avenue. Allowing life insurance funds to invest in a wider range of assets, potentially with additional tax benefits, can boost their competitiveness compared to other financial instruments. Digital infrastructure development: The Budget can allocate funds for the development of digital infrastructure necessary for efficient insurance distribution and penetration, particularly in rural areas. Promoting insurance through public-private partnerships can leverage private sector expertise while ensuring affordability and wider outreach.

The Budget can allocate funds for the development of digital infrastructure necessary for efficient insurance distribution and penetration, particularly in rural areas. Promoting insurance through public-private partnerships can leverage private sector expertise while ensuring affordability and wider outreach. Regulatory reforms: Streamlining regulations and simplifying approvals can reduce operational costs for insurers and encourage innovation. The Budget could address concerns around market uncertainty and create a more enabling environment for new entrants and product development through regulatory support. Uplifting life insurance as a personal finance choice Focus on protection: While focusing on wealth creation is important, the primary purpose of life insurance is risk protection. The Budget could encourage the development of affordable term insurance products with adequate coverage, making protection against unforeseen events accessible to all. It must also explore making protection mandatory for all who are beginning their career and taking up additional responsibility (10X of annual income a must)

While focusing on wealth creation is important, the primary purpose of life insurance is risk protection. The Budget could encourage the development of affordable term insurance products with adequate coverage, making protection against unforeseen events accessible to all. It must also explore making protection mandatory for all who are beginning their career and taking up additional responsibility (10X of annual income a must) Retirement planning: Simplifying and expanding existing retirement schemes like the National Pension System (NPS) and encouraging their integration with life insurance products can offer individuals a comprehensive retirement solution. This will promote financial security and long-term savings.

The upcoming Budget presents a crucial opportunity for the new government to partner with the Indian life insurance sector and accelerate its journey towards 'Insurance for All by 2047'. By addressing key challenges, boosting its economic significance, and positioning it as a vital personal finance tool, the Budget can pave the way for a more inclusive and secure future for the Indian population.

By implementing these measures, the government can create a win-win situation, fostering a vibrant insurance sector while enabling individuals to plan for their financial well-being through the power of life insurance.

Nitin Mehta, Chief Distribution Officer – Partnership Distribution and Head - Marketing at Bharti AXA Life Insurance

