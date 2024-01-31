 Budget 2024 Live Updates: What India Inc seek from interim budget? Auto, IT, FMCG and more share wishlist | Mint
Business News/ Budget / Budget 2024 Live Updates: What India Inc seek from interim budget? Auto, IT, FMCG and more share wishlist
LIVE UPDATES

Budget 2024 Live Updates: What India Inc seek from interim budget? Auto, IT, FMCG and more share wishlist

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Budget 2024 Live Updates: Interim Budget 2024-2025 is going to be a vote on account tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of Lok Sabha Elections. With only 1 day left in the budget announcements, all eyes are waiting for announcements.

Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Halwa ceremony as the final stage preparations for the Interim Union Budget 2024 commences, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Halwa ceremony as the final stage preparations for the Interim Union Budget 2024 commences, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Budget 2024 Live Updates: With only one day left in the interim, the budget 2024-2025 announcement is scheduled to be tabled by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. All eyes from different sectors and salaried employees are set on the announcement. Additionally, in a concerted voice, the Housing sector and salaried employees have wished for a city-based upper cap on affordable housing, which is currently at 45 lakh, EV sectors expect continuation of PLI support, and the IT and education sectors want AI-focused allocations.

31 Jan 2024, 08:24:26 AM IST

Budget 2024 Expectations Live: What Zerodha has to say ahead of budget?

“India’s Finance Minister will present an “interim" Union Budget for the remainder of this electoral cycle on 1st February. This short budget will be the last to be announced before the current Lok Sabha elections," according Zerodha official handle on X.

