Budget 2024 Live Updates: With only one day left in the interim, the budget 2024-2025 announcement is scheduled to be tabled by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. All eyes from different sectors and salaried employees are set on the announcement. Additionally, in a concerted voice, the Housing sector and salaried employees have wished for a city-based upper cap on affordable housing, which is currently at ₹45 lakh, EV sectors expect continuation of PLI support, and the IT and education sectors want AI-focused allocations.
“India’s Finance Minister will present an “interim" Union Budget for the remainder of this electoral cycle on 1st February. This short budget will be the last to be announced before the current Lok Sabha elections," according Zerodha official handle on X.
