Budget 2024 expectations: Will FM bring any changes in income tax slabs and personal tax benefits?

The upcoming budget is expected to focus on easing tax burdens for middle and lower-income groups through potential increases in exemption limits, adjustments in income tax slabs, and enhanced deductions for savings, healthcare, and home loans.

Rohit Garg
Published22 Jul 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Can we anticipate any changes to the income tax slabs or other personal tax benefits aimed at providing relief to middle and lower-income groups?
Can we anticipate any changes to the income tax slabs or other personal tax benefits aimed at providing relief to middle and lower-income groups? (AFP)

With the budget announcement just around the corner, the entire nation is waiting with bated breath to see changes in income tax slabs and personal tax benefits. The anticipation becomes greater in the middle and lower-income groups since these sections are the most affected by economic volatilities. Economic trends indicate that the government might be working on major changes aimed at easing the burden on these demographics. One such step could be the adjustment in income tax slabs to provide some relief.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Expectations Live: What do the middle class and corporates expect?

As per the old tax regime, the exemption limits for individual taxpayers are 2.5 lakh for those below 60 years, 3 lakh for senior citizens from 60-80 years, and 5 lakh for senior citizens above the age of 80. Should these limits be increased, it would be a huge step toward reducing tax burden on middle and lower-income groups. The structure of income tax slabs themselves could be revised.

The present tax rates under the old regime are 5% for income between 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh, 20% for income between 5 lakh to 10 lakh, and 30% for income above 10 lakh. More granular slabs or reduction in rates in the lower slabs will help provide relief.

For instance, a 10% slab for income between 5 lakh to 7.5 lakh and a 15% slab for income between 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh could ensure more funds in hand for taxpayers in both categories.

Deduction available under Section 80C, as of now, 1.5 lakh for investment in specified instruments, can also be increased to 2 lakh or even 2.5 lakh. This will encourage more saving and investments among middle-income earners and grant further tax relief.

Also Read | Budget 2024 expectations: What ‘aam aadmi’ expects from FM Sitharaman

In addition to this, the home loan interest deduction limit under Section 24(b) could be increased from the existing 2 lakh to 3 lakh, providing much-needed relief for homebuyers. Since healthcare makes up for an important expenditure component for several people, an increase in the deduction limit on medical insurance premiums under Sec 80D from the current 25,000 and 50,000 for senior citizens will also help lessen the financial burden on families.

The government can work out a few new tax-saving schemes that would apply to the lower-income groups. Provisions such as tax credits on education expenditure, subsidies on essential commodities, and increased social security benefits would be essential, especially for those falling under lower income groups.

Though the exact details of what the upcoming budget might hold remain yet unknown, it can safely be assumed that the government may be keen on providing some kind of relaxation in taxation for middle and lower-income groups with the much anticipated announcement.

Rohit Garg, CEO and Co- Founder, Olyv

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 02:02 PM IST
HomeBudgetBudget 2024 expectations: Will FM bring any changes in income tax slabs and personal tax benefits?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    313.75
    02:05 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    7.45 (2.43%)

    Tata Steel

    160.45
    02:05 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.7 (1.71%)

    Wipro

    507.55
    02:05 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -49.7 (-8.92%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    309.70
    02:05 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    5.9 (1.94%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company

    623.10
    02:00 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    45.85 (7.94%)

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

    1,090.50
    02:00 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    73.5 (7.23%)

    NBCC India

    182.65
    02:00 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    10.85 (6.32%)

    Chalet Hotels

    805.75
    01:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    41.65 (5.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Budget

      More From Popular in Budget
      Calculate Tax
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue