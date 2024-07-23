Budget 2024: The math of how the Centre will cut its fiscal deficit, explained
Summary
- The Centre has cut its fiscal deficit target for FY25 further, to 4.9% of GDP. Here's how it will achieve this number.
The government has pegged its fiscal deficit target at 4.9% of GDP for the financial year 2024-25, according to the full Budget presented today by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This target is lower than the 5.1% projected in the interim budget in February, and closer to the 4.5% target set for 2025-26.