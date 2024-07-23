Explore

Budget 2024: The math of how the Centre will cut its fiscal deficit, explained

Manjul Paul 2 min read 23 Jul 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the Budget tablet as arrives at the Parliament House to present the Union Budget 2024-25 on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
Summary

  • The Centre has cut its fiscal deficit target for FY25 further, to 4.9% of GDP. Here's how it will achieve this number.

The government has pegged its fiscal deficit target at 4.9% of GDP for the financial year 2024-25, according to the full Budget presented today by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This target is lower than the 5.1% projected in the interim budget in February, and closer to the 4.5% target set for 2025-26.

The new fiscal deficit target marks a 66 basis point reduction from the previous financial year, driven by both lower revenue spending and higher earnings as a percentage of GDP. With this, the government has solidified its aim of bringing down fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26, which would imply a further 44-basis-point reduction in the next Budget.

In the wake of an unexpectedly poor performance in the General Election, the government loosened its purse strings by announcing a higher revenue expenditure—funds allocated for day-to-day operations—raising it to 11.4% from the 11.2% projected in the interim budget.

Capital expenditure, the second major component of spending, will rise to 3.4% of GDP from 3.2% in FY24. This adjustment means total expenditure is now pegged at 14.8% of GDP, slightly down from 15% in FY24 but higher than the 14.5% anticipated in the interim Budget.

However, this increase in spending relative to the February budget did not result in the fiscal deficit aim taking a hit as the government also managed to raise its total receipts to 9.8% of GDP from 9.4% in FY24.

The government has maintained a nominal GDP growth projection of 10.5% for FY25, consistent with the interim budget's forecast, although the absolute projected nominal GDP is slightly lower at 326 trillion compared to the 327 trillion estimated earlier.

The latest Budget continues to prioritize fiscal consolidation over higher spending, maintaining the stance set in the interim budget.

