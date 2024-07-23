Hello User
Business News/ Budget / Budget 2024: The math of how the Centre will cut its fiscal deficit, explained

Budget 2024: The math of how the Centre will cut its fiscal deficit, explained

Manjul Paul

  • The Centre has cut its fiscal deficit target for FY25 further, to 4.9% of GDP. Here's how it will achieve this number.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying the Budget tablet as arrives at the Parliament House to present the Union Budget 2024-25 on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

The government has pegged its fiscal deficit target at 4.9% of GDP for the financial year 2024-25, according to the full Budget presented today by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This target is lower than the 5.1% projected in the interim budget in February, and closer to the 4.5% target set for 2025-26.

The new fiscal deficit target marks a 66 basis point reduction from the previous financial year, driven by both lower revenue spending and higher earnings as a percentage of GDP. With this, the government has solidified its aim of bringing down fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26, which would imply a further 44-basis-point reduction in the next Budget.

Read this | Data explainer: Why the Union budget can do only so much

In the wake of an unexpectedly poor performance in the General Election, the government loosened its purse strings by announcing a higher revenue expenditure—funds allocated for day-to-day operations—raising it to 11.4% from the 11.2% projected in the interim budget.

Capital expenditure, the second major component of spending, will rise to 3.4% of GDP from 3.2% in FY24. This adjustment means total expenditure is now pegged at 14.8% of GDP, slightly down from 15% in FY24 but higher than the 14.5% anticipated in the interim Budget.

More here | Income tax cuts in Budget are a half-hearted recipe to fix India’s consumption woes

However, this increase in spending relative to the February budget did not result in the fiscal deficit aim taking a hit as the government also managed to raise its total receipts to 9.8% of GDP from 9.4% in FY24.

The government has maintained a nominal GDP growth projection of 10.5% for FY25, consistent with the interim budget's forecast, although the absolute projected nominal GDP is slightly lower at 326 trillion compared to the 327 trillion estimated earlier.

Also read | Economic Survey: The government’s recipe for growth, in 12 charts

The latest Budget continues to prioritize fiscal consolidation over higher spending, maintaining the stance set in the interim budget.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data journalist specializing in data-driven narratives. With a deep interest in analysis and research, she is passionate about transforming raw data into compelling stories. While she has covered various beats throughout her journalism career, her primary focus lies in investigating climate change issues.
