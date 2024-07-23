Hello User
Income Tax Budget 2024: No tax till 3 lakh under revised personal income tax slabs. Details here

Income Tax Budget 2024: No tax till ₹3 lakh under revised personal income tax slabs. Details here

Sayantani

Finance Minister Sitharaman announces revised personal income tax slabs in Budget 2024: 5% for 3-7 lakh, 10% for 7-10 lakh, and 15% for 10-12 lakh; no taxes for income up to 3 lakh.

Budget 2024: India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India's logo as she leaves her office to present the union budget in the parliament in New Delhi, India

Budget 2024: On Tuesday, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced changes in personal income tax rates to reduce the tax outgo of masses.

The Finance Minister presented the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.

Income Tax Budget 2024: The revised personal tax slabs as announced by FM Sitharaman in Budget 2024-25

New Personal Income Tax Slabs for FY 2024-25

0- 3 LakhNil
3- 7 Lakh5 per cent 
7- 10 Lakh10 per cent
10- 12 Lakh15 per cent
12- 15 Lakhs20 per cent
Above 15 Lakhs30 per cent

The finance minister added that salaried employees under the new tax regime will save up to 17,500 annually in taxes due to the changes proposed in the FY25 Budget.

FM Sitharaman made two announcement with regards to new tax regime:

-The standard deduction for salaried employees is proposed to be increased from 50,000 to 75,000

-Deduction on family pension for pensioners is proposed to be enhanced from 15,000 to 25,000

“This will provide relief to about four crore salaried individuals and pensioners." Sitharaman noted.

The government raised the deduction limit to 14 per cent from 10 per cent for employers' contribution for the National Pension System (NPS).

“As a result of these proposals, revenue of about 37,000 crore – 29,000 crore in direct taxes and 8,000 crore in indirect taxes – will be forgone while revenue of about 30,000 crore rupees will be additionally mobilized. Thus, the total revenue forgone is about 7,000 crore annually." FM Sitharaman said.

The government also announced that it will undertake a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act to make it easy to read.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said the government will come out with SoP (standard operating procedure) for TDS defaults and simplify and rationalise compounding of such offences.

She added that two tax exemption regimes for charitable trusts will be merged into one.

Also, 58 per cent of corporate tax have come from simplified tax regime in FY23.

More than two-thirds of individuals availed of the new income tax regime, Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sayantani

Sayantani is a Chief Content Producer with Livemint. Her interests are politics, war, and conflict. Off-duty, she explores cultural history and the 'Pedagogy of the Oppressed'
