In Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a flat 12.5% tax rate on all long-term capital gains (LTCG) and revised the exemption limit to ₹ 1.25 lakh per year.

Budget 2024: Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, unveiled a revised tax framework for long-term capital gains (LTCG). Here are the details: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Revised tax rate: All long-term capital gains (LTCG) on assets, including both financial and non-financial, will be subject to a flat rate of 12.5%, replacing the current varied rates across asset classes.

Updated exemption limit: The annual exemption limit for capital gains eligible for tax exemption has been adjusted to ₹ 1.25 lakh.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!