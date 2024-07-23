Hello User
Budget 2024: FM unveiled a revised tax framework for long-term capital gains

Budget 2024: FM unveiled a revised tax framework for long-term capital gains

Abeer Ray

In Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a flat 12.5% tax rate on all long-term capital gains (LTCG) and revised the exemption limit to 1.25 lakh per year.

long-term capital gains

Budget 2024: Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, unveiled a revised tax framework for long-term capital gains (LTCG). Here are the details:

  • Revised tax rate: All long-term capital gains (LTCG) on assets, including both financial and non-financial, will be subject to a flat rate of 12.5%, replacing the current varied rates across asset classes.
  • Updated exemption limit: The annual exemption limit for capital gains eligible for tax exemption has been adjusted to 1.25 lakh.

