Next Story
Budget 2024 for 'Common Man': Complete list of what's cheaper & dearer with Modi 3.0's first Union Budget

Budget 2024 for ‘Common Man’: Complete list of what's cheaper & dearer with Modi 3.0's first Union Budget

Nikita Prasad

  • Budget 2024: Among the most prominent was the government's reduction of import duties on gold and silver to six percent from 15 percent.

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman poses with the case carrying the Union Budget 2024, at Finance Ministry, North Block in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI Photo)

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Modi 3.0's first Union Budget on Tuesday, July 23. Its key focus areas are centre-state policy coordination, income tax slabs, robust capital expenditure, and better macroeconomic stability. The finance minister's policy announcements after today's budget have resulted in price reductions for several items.

Follow Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces revised rate slabs under new tax regime

The government has also proposed raising capital gains exemption limit on certain financial assets to 1.25 lakh per year for the middle and upper middle class. For those opting for the new tax regime, the standard deduction for salaried employees will be increased from 50,000 to 75,000, said the finance minister.

Among the most prominent was the government's slashed import duties on gold and silver to six per cent from 15 per cent, a move that industry officials say could boost retail demand and help curtail smuggling in the world's second-biggest consumer of bullion. Higher demand for gold from India could boost global prices, which hit a record high this year, although that could widen India's trade deficit and put pressure on the ailing rupee.

"To enhance domestic value addition in gold and precious metal jewellery, I propose to reduce customs duties of gold and silver to six per cent," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a budget speech on Tuesday.

She also announced an import duty exemption for 25 critical minerals, including lithium. India has been exploring ways to secure lithium supplies, a critical raw material for making electric vehicle batteries.

Budget 2024: Here's the list of what's become cheaper and dearer with Modi 3.0's first Union Budget-

Here's what's gotten cheaper:

Solar setsMobile phonesMobile parts, batteriesMobile chargersCancer medicinesGold and silverPlatinum JewellerClothesShoesX-ray equipmentElectric carsLithium batteryCopper goodsLeather goodsFish and fish products25 essential minerals

Here's what's gotten costlier:

Plastic goodsTelecom equipment

Nikita Prasad

