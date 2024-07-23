Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled Modi 3.0's first Union Budget on Tuesday, July 23. Its key focus areas are centre-state policy coordination, income tax slabs, robust capital expenditure, and better macroeconomic stability. The finance minister's policy announcements after today's budget have resulted in price reductions for several items. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has also proposed raising capital gains exemption limit on certain financial assets to ₹1.25 lakh per year for the middle and upper middle class. For those opting for the new tax regime, the standard deduction for salaried employees will be increased from ₹50,000 to ₹75,000, said the finance minister.

Among the most prominent was the government's slashed import duties on gold and silver to six per cent from 15 per cent, a move that industry officials say could boost retail demand and help curtail smuggling in the world's second-biggest consumer of bullion. Higher demand for gold from India could boost global prices, which hit a record high this year, although that could widen India's trade deficit and put pressure on the ailing rupee.

"To enhance domestic value addition in gold and precious metal jewellery, I propose to reduce customs duties of gold and silver to six per cent," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a budget speech on Tuesday.

She also announced an import duty exemption for 25 critical minerals, including lithium. India has been exploring ways to secure lithium supplies, a critical raw material for making electric vehicle batteries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget 2024: Here's the list of what's become cheaper and dearer with Modi 3.0's first Union Budget- Here's what's gotten cheaper: Solar setsMobile phonesMobile parts, batteriesMobile chargersCancer medicinesGold and silverPlatinum JewellerClothesShoesX-ray equipmentElectric carsLithium batteryCopper goodsLeather goodsFish and fish products25 essential minerals

Here's what's gotten costlier: Plastic goodsTelecom equipment {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

