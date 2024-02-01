Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the Prime Minister aims to prioritize the upliftment of four key segments of society, namely the 'Garib' (Poor), 'Mahilayen' (Women), 'Yuva' (Youth), and 'Annadata' (Farmers).

Sitharaman noted that over the past decade, the government has made substantial strides in addressing multi-dimensional poverty, with assistance reaching 25 crore individuals.

“We believe in empowering the poor; the earlier approach of tackling poverty through entitlements had resulted in very modest outcomes. When the poor become empowered partners in the development process, the government’s power to assist them also increases manifold," Sitharaman said in her sixth union budget speech.

Here are the top points from the Union Budget 2024 where the upliftment of Women, youth, and farmers has been talked about.

- Over the past decade, the government has supported 25 crore individuals in overcoming multi-dimensional poverty. Furthermore, the PM-KISAN SAMMAN Yojana extended financial aid to 11.8 crore farmers.

- Women entrepreneurs have benefited from 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans, demonstrating the government's commitment to fostering female-led businesses. Additionally, there has been a commendable 28% increase in female enrollment in higher education.

- Under the PM Awas Yojana, over 70% of houses have been allocated to women residing in rural areas, emphasizing the focus on empowering women across various sectors.

- A total of one crore households are set to receive 300 units of complimentary electricity monthly through rooftop solar installations. This initiative aims to enable each household to achieve an annual savings ranging from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 18,000.

- Healthcare coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme is to be extended to all ASHA workers, Anganwadi Workers, and Helpers.

- Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana has benefitted 38 lakh farmers and generated 10 lakh employment.

- A corpus of Rs.1 lakh crore to be established with a fifty-year interest-free loan to provide long-term financing or refinancing with long tenors and low or nil interest rates.

