Budget 2024: From tax benefits to coverage - here's insurance sector wishlist
Recommendations for the upcoming budget include no taxation for annuity plans, improving tax benefits to increase insurance coverage, and GST reforms to widen the reach of insurance policies.
2023 was not just another year in the archives of the life insurance industry; it was a year of groundbreaking achievements. The industry, leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies, transformed insurance from a complex necessity to a simple, accessible solution tailored to the diverse needs of the Indian populace.