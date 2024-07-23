Budget 2024: Government announces special support for MSMEs
Summary
- A new credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs in the manufacturing sector, higher limit of Mudra loans for those who have repaid earlier loans, and credit support for small businesses under stress are among the measures that were announced.
Mumbai: In the first budget of the Modi 3.0 dispensation at the Centre, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tried to address concerns around rising unemployment by announcing several incentives for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).