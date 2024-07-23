Budget 2024: Govt allocates ₹11,500 crore for flood control in Bihar; assistance for Assam, Uttarakhand, Himachal

Budget 2024 focuses on rehabilitation, irrigation, and assistance for Bihar, Assam, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh.

Sayantani
Updated23 Jul 2024, 12:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a red pouch carrying the Budget documents outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for the Parliament where she will table the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a red pouch carrying the Budget documents outside the Finance Ministry in North Block before leaving for the Parliament where she will table the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024(PTI)

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced rehabilitation, irrigation, and monetary assistance for affected areas including Bihar, Assam, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh.

The Finance Minister is presenting the first Union Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and her seventh consecutive one during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on The first budget of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after this year's general elections will focus on employment and the middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Bihar

-Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of 11500 crore or flood control measures in Bihar. Bihar has frequently suffered from floods, many originating outside the country.

-Plans to build flood control structures in Nepal are yet to progress. Our government, through the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Program and other sources, will provide financial support for projects with an estimated cost of 11,500 crore.

-A survey and investigation of Kosi-related flood mitigation and irrigation projects will be undertaken.

Assam

Assam grapples with floods every year due to the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries originating outside India. We will provide assistance to Assam for flood management and related projects.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand suffered losses due to cloudbursts and massive landslides. We will provide assistance to the state.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh suffered extensive losses due to floods last year. Our government will provide assistance to the state for reconstruction and rehabilitation through multilateral development assistance.

Sikkim

For Sikkim, FM Sitharaman in her Budget 2024-25 speech, aimed at supporting Sikkim's recovery from the devastating Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF). “Recently, Sikkim witnessed devastating flash floods and landslides that wreaked havoc across the state. Our government will provide assistance to the state”, Sitharaman said.

The assistance package is expected to bring much-needed relief to the affected regions, enabling the state to rebuild and revitalize its infrastructure, economy, and communities.

 

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Budget 2024: Govt allocates ₹11,500 crore for flood control in Bihar; assistance for Assam, Uttarakhand, Himachal

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

